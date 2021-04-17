$36.02 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $36.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.93 million. Greenlane posted sales of $33.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $161.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.85 million to $167.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $204.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,400 shares of company stock worth $723,040. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 364,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

