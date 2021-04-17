2,475 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKF opened at $126.48 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.22.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.