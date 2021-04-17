2,391 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 965.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

NYSE DELL opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $101.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

