2,061 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

