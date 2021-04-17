20,328 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

