$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.84 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $119.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

