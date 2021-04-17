1inch (1INCH) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. 1inch has a market capitalization of $926.71 million and approximately $172.80 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $5.91 or 0.00009559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00067658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.75 or 0.00731691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001053 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

