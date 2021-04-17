1inch (1INCH) Achieves Market Cap of $939.69 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00009807 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $939.69 million and approximately $162.95 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00714583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00086726 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00032910 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

