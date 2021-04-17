1,697 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Enstar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group stock opened at $255.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $121.63 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.