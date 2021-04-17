16,740 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.