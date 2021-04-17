1,559 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $5,601,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $367,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $176.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.