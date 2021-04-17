$143.20 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post sales of $143.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $145.80 million. Exterran reported sales of $210.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $678.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $698.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $760.97 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $798.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the third quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Exterran by 27.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

