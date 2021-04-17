11,533 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $18,580,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of NCLH opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

