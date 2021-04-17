$1.92 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.73. BOK Financial posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.39. 110,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.