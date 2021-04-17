$1.44 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $1.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 million to $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

