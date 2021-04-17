$1.25 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Plexus reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 149,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. Plexus has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Insiders sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

