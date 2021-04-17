$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $890.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

