$0.94 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.09. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $685,000.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.60. The stock had a trading volume of 184,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $96.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

