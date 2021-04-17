$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 415.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

Several research firms have commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of AR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 76,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260,359. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

