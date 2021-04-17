-$0.36 EPS Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

