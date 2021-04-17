-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 358,583 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 154,806 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $456.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

