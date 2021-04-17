-$0.21 EPS Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of APTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 370,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,860. The company has a market cap of $179.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

