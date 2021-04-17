-$0.20 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.31). Liquidia posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 93,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $278,689.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,141,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,592. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 4,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,230. The company has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

