$0.19 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Boston Private Financial reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

