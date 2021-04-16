Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zuora traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 10015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,168 shares of company stock worth $1,819,807. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.