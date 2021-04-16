Zoracles Hits Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $329,596.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $1,190.17 or 0.01913171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00295106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00733607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.32 or 0.99027744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.01 or 0.00853594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

