Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODT. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

ODT stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.