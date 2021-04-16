Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Hold

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Shares of GRIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

