Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after buying an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

