Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $700,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 517,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

