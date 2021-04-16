Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.49 Million

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce sales of $257.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.06 million to $282.95 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $283.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,877. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 219.01, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

