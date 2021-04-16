Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $68.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.36 billion and the highest is $69.79 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $66.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $280.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $282.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $306.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,695. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 49,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

