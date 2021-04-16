Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 775,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,291. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $24,732,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

