Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce $73.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.30 million. Upland Software posted sales of $68.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.24 million to $305.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Upland Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Upland Software by 31.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 96,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

