Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.87. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

