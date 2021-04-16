YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Cap of $261,707.41

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. YENTEN has a market cap of $261,707.41 and approximately $979.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,916.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.65 or 0.03960271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00447808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.07 or 0.01430586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $379.72 or 0.00603531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.60 or 0.00536580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00049651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.72 or 0.00401672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003584 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

