Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $12.51 on Friday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

