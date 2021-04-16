Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wilmar International stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $42.71.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

