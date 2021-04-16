Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.22. The stock had a trading volume of 308,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,534. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.