Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 747,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.