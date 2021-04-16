VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of VTGN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

