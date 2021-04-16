Urus (URUS) Price Tops $25.36 on Major Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Urus has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $25.36 or 0.00040094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $11.92 million and $1.15 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00739737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00033611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.65 or 0.05979602 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

