UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $2.26 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $10.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

