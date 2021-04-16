Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $41.25 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $113.12 million and $41.25 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $31.45 or 0.00049668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.27 or 0.00351026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00023991 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.92 or 0.04082260 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.