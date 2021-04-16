Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.21. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 612,285 shares trading hands.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of C$202.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

