The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €54.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.57 ($43.03).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

