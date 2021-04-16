The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

