Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.20 by Morgan Stanley

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.77 ($3.26).

O2D opened at €2.35 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.32. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

