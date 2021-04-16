TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $714.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.37 million. TEGNA posted sales of $684.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 141,462 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 898.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 1,260,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,176. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

