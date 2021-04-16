Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 1834097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tamarack Valley Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.94.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$722.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.